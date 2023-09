The emergency operation. Photo: Nick Humphreys

Police, ambulance and fire crews responded to 999 calls at about 8pm on Tuesday evening. They attended Telford Way which crosses the Severn, and at nearby Drake Close, near to the riverbank.

Vehicles were still being allowed to use the Telford Way while the emergency operation was underway.

