Travellers remain on Shrewsbury park and ride after council's deadline to vacate

Travellers on the Meole Brace Park and Ride site on Friday. The caravans remain there today

Six caravans are still on the Meole Brace Park and Ride car park.

Shropshire Council said the caravans arrived on Tuesday night, and the next day council officers served a notice to vacate the site by 3pm on Friday.

A council spokesperson said yesterday: "If they fail to do so we will apply to the court for possession of the site."

As of Saturday morning the travellers were still on the site.

The spokesperson had pointed out that the presence of the travellers "has had no impact on the operation of the park and ride service so far".