Shrewsbury puppy family to star on television as they grow up to be Guide Dogs

Ela and her puppies

Channel 5’s ‘Puppy School for Guide Dogs’ charts the progress of the dogs at every stage of their journey – from newborns to trainees and veterans – as well as the humans that play an important part in their lives.

The Saunders family from Shrewsbury have five-year-old Ela, a golden retriever guide dog mother.

She gave birth to her second litter of seven puppies on May 25. The five boys and two girl pups and the family have been followed by cameras throughout the process.

Kath and Greg Saunders, along with 13-year-old Tilly and 11-year old Edith, temporarily named the pups after their favourite films, including Kinky (after Kinky Boots), who was born with a broken tail. Kinky’s official name is Martin and he is now being raised by an experienced volunteer puppy raiser in Essex. One of Ela’s girls is called Crumble and is a ‘Sponsor a Puppy’ pup, so viewers will be able to follow her journey.

Greg grew up with dogs while Kath grew up with cats and their two daughters Tilly and Edith say they are obsessed with animals.

When their rescue dogs died, they said they wanted another pet. A chance encounter with another volunteer Breeding Dog Holder for Guide Dogs led them to having Ela and becoming Breeding Dog Holders themselves. The charity’s only breeding centre in the UK is just outside Leamington Spa and people need to live within an hour’s drive of this site to do the role.

The charity’s Breeding Dog Holder volunteers have a guide dog mum-to-be living with them full-time, with all costs covered by the charity - more than £20,000.

Ela's first litter of seven pups were born in lockdown which the family found daunting - but they said Ela was a natural mother and three of her litter have already qualified as guide dogs.

The second time around the family felt more relaxed – although they were also being filmed for the Channel 5 series.

"Watching the first pup being born is an exciting time. You’re just waiting and waiting. Then finally you see them and it’s such a moment of relief," she said.

Breeding Dog Holder volunteers look after guide dog mums until they retire, at around six years of age. After this, they are given the option to keep the mum they have cared for as a pet dog.

The charity is on the lookout for another 100 homes for guide dog mums, to help with one of the most serious home shortages they’ve ever had to contend with.

Greg said: “It feels like a win-win. You get a beautiful, well-behaved pet and it’s brilliant that you’re doing something to help people. I think it’s the best volunteering role at Guide Dogs!”