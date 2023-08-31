Paramedics sent to crash at busy A5 roundabout in Shrewsbury

The collision happened near the Edgebold roundabout at Hanwood Road. Firefighters and the police were also sent to the scene.

The AA's traffic news website says the incident was first reported just after 6pm.

As of 8.35pm this evening, the latest update says the road is "partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A5 Westbound at A488 Hanwood Road (Edgebold Roundabout)."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 7pm on Thursday, August 31, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury, involving two vehicles in rear end collision. Vehicle made safe by fire service using small gear."

One fire engine was sent from Shrewsbury station.