Mayor opens town's newest charity shop

Carla Siswick, Stacey Hill, Lucy Anderson-Woods, Helen Evans-Thomas and Tracy Hill were present for the opening of Severn Hospice's has opened its new Bicton Heath

Councillor Becky Wall cut the ribbon at Severn Hospice’s shop in Bicton Heath.

Retired former Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, who is also the charity’s president, was also present along with Severn Hospice’s chief executive Heather Tudor, head of retail Carla Siswick and other hospice representatives.

The opening is the latest addition to the network of shops the charity has in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

For several weeks this summer, the shop at Bicton Heath Shopping Centre, which had been a beauty salon, underwent a programme of work and renovation to turn it into a store, which is now full to the brim with homewares, accessories, clothing and books.

Councillor Wall, who is mayor of Shrewsbury until next year, said: “I have been a supporter of Severn Hospice for more than eight years.

“The care and support its nursing staff give is amazing. Opening another shop is impressive and means that more and more people will give their support to such a worthwhile cause while being more aware of the care it provides to local people.”

Sir Algernon added: “It is so good to be here at the opening of the 31st shop. That is a huge achievement, and I am really honoured to be here. The shops play such an important role and raise a huge amount of money. I hope this shop, in the heart of the Bicton neighbourhood, is a huge success. I give you my very sincere thanks for everything you do.”

Heather Tudor added: “It is so exciting to open yet another shop.

“Our supporters help to stock our shops with high-quality donations and it is thanks to their custom and support, that we can care for as many local people living with incurable illness as we do.

“Our shops bring in £1.5 million towards the funding that we need to provide this essential care. Our retail teams always tell me how much they enjoy serving customers and meeting people and we really do have to say a huge thank you to them for their support and generosity.”

The opening of the shop has created two full time jobs as well as several volunteering roles.

There is a large car park and donations of high-quality, preloved items can be dropped off at the shop.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the show can visit severnhospice.org.uk/join-us/volunteer/.