Shrewsbury railway station, where Stephen Theodisou committed his crimes

Police were called to Shrewsbury railway station on February 27 where officers arrested Stephen Theodisou.

After initially denying assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the 38-year-old changed his plea to guilty at the beginning of August.

He also admitted possession of cannabis and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest having initially pleaded not guilty.

At Kidderminster Magistrates Court on August 25, Theodisou, of Laurel Road, Dudley, was given a 20-week jail term suspended for 12 months.

He was also given a 12-month supervision order and a six-month alcohol treatment requirement. He must also take part in up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.