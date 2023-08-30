Church's lunchtime concert programme for September revealed

The St Chad's lunchtime concerts continue next month

The free Concerts in the Round take place at St Chad’s church, Shrewsbury every Friday, starting at 12.30pm.

Concert Director Richard Walker said: “Our audience say that the Friday concerts at St Chad’s are the most enjoyable part of their week.

"Concerts for the coming month include music for a large wind ensemble, on September 8, including the Serenade for 13 wind instruments by Richard Strauss.

"This is a beautiful work that will sound wonderful in St Chad’s.

"On Friday, September 15 Marina Kam, a senior pupil at Shrewsbury School will give a marimba recital. She is a splendid player, and this is a rare chance to hear the marimba in concert.

"International organ star Peter King gives an organ recital on September 22, and on September 29 former City of Birmingham Orchestra Principal cellist Ulrich Heinen, with pianist John Humphreys, will play music by Schumann, Dvorak and Beethoven.