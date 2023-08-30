Burst sewer forces closure of A-road for emergency Severn Trent repairs

Shropshire Council said that the work would take place on the A49 in Hadnall.
Severn Trent will be completing the emergency repairs, with the road closed while they take place.
A diversion route has been put in place, according to the county council.
A post on social media from the authority said: "Severn Trent Water is to carry out emergency work to repair a sewer that has burst on the A49 in Hadnall this afternoon. The burst sewer has lifted a section of the road.
"The road will be closed while work is carried out, and a diversion will be in place."