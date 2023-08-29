Howzat! Charity's fun day pulls in the crowds in memory of talented cricketer

McCarney Foundation Day at Shelton Cricket Club. Pictured are Junior players with Pru McCarney. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB160-2023

Top local cricketer Eugene McCarney tragically died a month before his 50th birthday three years ago, leaving a grieving wife and their two children, Harriet, now 13, and Georgie, now 11.

The McCarney Foundation was set up to give children a chance at cricket or rugby in the same way that he was given an opportunity to play by the kindness of a stranger.

"A really kind guy gave him his first bat and it set him on his way," said widow Pru McCarney who set up The McCarney Foundation to secure her husband's legacy. "It was a simple act of kindness that we want to replicate."

The charity's strapline, Every Moment Counts, is based on Eugene’s initials EMC and the act that helped him play.

Eugene McCarney

Mrs McCarney, 49, now of Priorslee, in Telford, said the McCarney Cup Challenge at Shelton Cricket Club in Shrewsbury is the charity's main event of the year.

Organisers have another event called Wear it Red in September, this year on September 7, that being the nearest weekend to Mr McCarney's birthday.

A kids' competition was part of the day

Among the charity's successes in its short existence have been a £10,000 donation to cricket club and to enable a young man from Afghanistan to play the game he loves.

Plenty of youngsters turned out to take part in the charity event

Sami Ahmadzai is a passionate cricketer who now plays for Madeley Cricket Club but had to leave his kit behind when he and his family left Afghanistan.

The foundation gifted him a new Hawk bag, bat, and other equipment enabling him to continue his dream of playing the game.

Last year's event raised about £5,000.

Proud Welshman Mr McCarney's cricketing career as a Shropshire County Cricket League all-rounder saw him travel up and down the country, playing at Lord's with the likes of Phil Tufnell. He travelled across the world watching the sport.

The recruitment company director was a member of Shelton Cricket Club, in Shrewsbury, and also played for Knockin, Tibberton and Quatt.