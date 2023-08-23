Bank given permission to replace cash machine in Shrewsbury town centre

HSBC on High Street in Shrewsbury.

HSBC had applied to Shropshire Council for permission to replace the machine belonging to its branch on High Street in Shrewsbury.

It said that the cash machine equipment "has changed in scale compared to the old to account for an increase in functionality".

The proposal also requested consent to change the signage on the front of the bank "to match HSBC UK's latest standards".

A statement submitted with the application said there would be no impact on the way the property looks – with only a minor change in the appearance of the cash machine itself.

It stated: "The appearance of the property will not be negatively affected by this application as the works are minimal; however there is a slight change in appearance of the device itself."

A report approving the plans from Shropshire Council case officer Didi Kizito said: "The impact of the proposed changes will be relatively minor where taking into account the existing frontage of the premises.