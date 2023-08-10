Shrewsbury MP under fire over Environment Agency contacts – but says he is just 'doing my job'

Shrewsbury's MP, who has been criticised for his contact with the Environment Agency over Shropshire Council's controversial North West Relief Road project, has rejected the claims as "spin" - saying he is just "doing my job".

The Environment Agency is concerned construction for the bridge could harm Shrewsbury's drinking water. A campaigner opposed to the North West Relief Road (NWRR) submitted a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) asking the number of times Shrewsbury & Atcham MP, Daniel Kawczynski had contacted the Environment Agency (EA) about the project.