Defective boiler blamed for gas 'leak' alert in Shrewsbury

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters and the gas utility company were scrambled from the town's fire station to Middlegate at 8.10am after they received a call reporting an incident classified as gas leak.

The fire crew used a short extension ladder and small gear to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said a boiler was "confirmed to be defective in property" and that had "caused the carbon monoxide detector to activate."

Fire crews were at the scene for well over an hour, sending their incident stop message at 9.55am.