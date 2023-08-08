Carys Tamilarasan has been recognised for her dedication to securing more chances for girls to play football.

Prestfelde School pupil Carys Tamilarasan created a petition, wrote letters and directly appealed to her teachers and headteacher to give girls at the Shrewsbury school more opportunities to get involved in the sport.

Her efforts led to a change of the sporting curriculum at the school and in recognition her PE teacher nominated her for the Football Association's 'Let Girls Play' awards.

The Football Association agreed and her dedication was recognised with an 'influencer award'.

Carys Tamilarasan and her fellow pupils celebrate her recognition.

The ‘Let Girls Play’ Awards recognise inspired individuals who create opportunities for girls to play football.

Carys' dedication secured a shift in the girls' sports curriculum at the school, and since then her PE teachers have even welcomed inspirational female footballers to coach and encourage more girls to get into the sport.

Carys Tamilarasan and her award.

Prestfelde headteacher Nick Robinson said: “An inspiration to her friends and the younger pupils in the school, Carys has shown them all that perseverance and determination really can create change no matter what your age.

"We are proud of Carys for seeing through her ambition to bring more football to Prestfelde; her hard work has opened up more opportunities for girls to play and compete in football at the school and this is a legacy that Carys leaves behind as she starts senior school in September. Fantastic work.”

Carys was visited by the Football Association this summer and presented with her award in front of her teammates and teachers.