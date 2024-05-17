Firefighters tackle blaze sparked by fuse box

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury rushed to Habberley Road near Pontesbury on Thursday evening after receiving a call about a property fire.

Firefighters say the incident, which was reported at around 10.15pm, involved an "electricity consumer box" - also known as a fuse box.

The team tacked the fire for around half an hour, using breathing apparatus and two jets to tackle the blaze before clearing the smoke with pressure ventilation.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed all people were accounted for.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.48pm.