Firefighters tackle blaze sparked by fuse box
Firefighters tackled a fire that was sparked by a fuse box at a property on Thursday night.
Two fire crews from Shrewsbury rushed to Habberley Road near Pontesbury on Thursday evening after receiving a call about a property fire.
Firefighters say the incident, which was reported at around 10.15pm, involved an "electricity consumer box" - also known as a fuse box.
The team tacked the fire for around half an hour, using breathing apparatus and two jets to tackle the blaze before clearing the smoke with pressure ventilation.
A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed all people were accounted for.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.48pm.