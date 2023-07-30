Speed limit reduction proposed to 'improve safety' near Shrewsbury roundabout

A council wants to cut traffic speeds leaving the Sutton Park roundabout

Shropshire Council is proposing to reduce the speed limit from 50mph to 30mph for traffic moving into the A5112 Pritchard Way from the Sutton Park Roundabout.

A consultation exercise will close on August 17 for anyone who wants to raise issues before a decision is made.

The council says that for legal reasons, objections must be made in writing or by e-mail, and should state the grounds on which the objection is made. Objections cannot be accepted over the phone, they add.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "The proposed 30mph speed limit will improve pedestrian and cyclist safety when using the crossing facilities."

The limit will cover the length of A5112 Pritchard Way from its junction with the Sutton Park Roundabout to a point approximately 97 metres north-east of that junction.

Full details of these proposals may be viewed at Shrewsbury Library, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury.