'Birmingham's Banksy' donates artwork to Shrewsbury charity for upcoming auction

Kate Gittins, Facilities Manager at Shrewsbury Market Hall and Mark Fielden

Mark Fielden, of Chords Crush Cancer (CCC) has received an acrylic board with a 'Darwinsey' style mural created by Birmingham artist disney.b32.

It comes after the artist, usually dubbed 'Birmingham's Banksy' struck again last week, with a striking black and white stencil-style chimp which appeared on Shrewsbury's Market Hall.

The piece pays tribute to Shrewsbury's most famous son – Charles Darwin – whose scientific theory of evolution by natural selection became the foundation for modern evolutionary studies.

Mark got in touch with disney.b32 via Instagram and asked if the mysterious artist would consider making a piece to be sold at an auction to raise funds for Lingen Davies through Chords Crush Cancer.

Chords Crush Cancer (CCC) was established in 2016 by Mark, his musical friends and his mum Margaret, who was undergoing treatment for cancer at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.

Sadly Margaret died after the second event but it has continued to raise funds in her honour – and will return on February, 3 2024 for its eight event. It is hoped the event will take the charity's total up to £20,000 raised.

Mark said: "I first noticed disney when their artwork appeared in November 2022 on the old BT building and I've followed their page since then.

"There was also a piece done on the Market Hall which was later removed, but they put that piece on Instagram.

"I thought I would try my luck commenting saying 'I would love some artwork' and they replied saying that they had donated a piece before and donated to the Princess Trust which raised £600.

"The next I heard was when they said 'I have done a piece for you on an acrylic board' and arranged a secret location to collect it.

"I have never met them but I'm very grateful, it's a stunning piece and I'm sure it will create a lot of interest from our auction and people in Shrewsbury.

"I just think it's a really great piece of artwork that links to our town and Darwinism. I'm really delighted that disney has decided to support us."

The evening of February 4 will involve an auction, a raffle, as well as live entertainment.

People will have the chance to win tickets to the theatre, to see well-known comedians including Michael McIntyre and Seann Walsh and more.

The event will take place at the Inn on the Green in Radbrook, Shrewsbury.