MP and new council portfolio holder to meet with Environment Agency boss over relief road

Shrewsbury's MP says he will be meeting with the boss of the Environment Agency to discuss ongoing issues over the long-delayed North West Relief Road.

Daniel Kawczynski said he would be joined for the meeting by Shropshire Council's new cabinet member responsible for the project, Councillor Dan Morris.

Councillor Morris took on the role earlier this month after the surprise resignation of Councillor Richard Marshall.

The Shropshire Council project has faced repeated delays, with concerns from the Environment Agency (EA), key to preventing the proposal going before a planning committee.

The EA has raised specific concerns over potential for drilling work for a bridge included in the relief road plan to affect Shrewsbury's drinking water.

The meeting is scheduled for August 4.

Mr Kawczynski said: "I have watched the ping-pong between the Environment Agency and Shropshire Council for the last four years.

"Total gridlock has descended between the two of them, that is why I am taking the new portfolio holder to meet with the chief executive because I want to hear directly what the issues are, why it has come to this and how we move forward."

