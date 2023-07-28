Man charged with shoplifting in Shrewsbury town centre

Jonathan Ashley Roberts, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of theft from a store and one public order offence, West Mercia Police said.
Police in Shrewsbury said the 43-year-old is to appear before the courts in August.
A Shrewsbury man is to appear before the courts after being charged with stealing from several stores in the town.
