Parking charges and £384 residents' permits proposed for Shrewsbury car park

Shirehall car park pictured in November 2022. Google

If the plans for the Shirehall staff and visitors overflow car park off London Road get the go-ahead, nearby residents will be charged £384 a year for a parking permit.

Members of the public will be charged starting at 60p an hour from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and rising to £480 a year by pay and display machines that can take coins and cards for payment.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said there had been a number of issues with parking in the area since parking restrictions were introduced at the main Shirehall car park. Drivers have been parking on streets in the area and 'illegally' on the car park, the council says.

"It is proposed to make the existing Shirehall overflow car park on London Road, Shrewsbury further available to the general public at all times hence provide an alternative off-street provision for all local businesses, establishments, residents and visitors," said the council spokesperson.

"Following the introduction of parking restrictions on the main Shirehall car park there have been a number of issues with parking being displaced and a notable increase in on-street parking by visitors to the area."

Access to the overflow car park is currently limited to office days and hours meaning that the short stretch of London Road in the vicinity of the overflow car park and other limited on-street provision is frequently targeted by visitors and there are concerns with regards to the safety of highway users.

They add that local amenities such as Prestfelde School, where very young children visiting the swimming pool, as well as the courts, the Shrewsbury College Group, London Road Campus, St Giles Church, the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre and the White Horse pub could benefit.

"The introduction of charging with pay and display, coin and card payments, season ticket options along with concessions for residents and blue badge holders will give customer flexibility whilst facilitating improved management and deterring unlawful use of the car park."

Residents of certain addresses in Preston Street, London Road, Wenlock Road, St Giles Road, and Column House Gardens will be able to purchase a parking permit at an annual cost of £384. The list also includes one eligible property in Hermitage Drive.

Vehicles more than 2.1 metres high will be banned from using the car park.

The consultation closes on August 10 and all contact details are available on the council's website at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/shirehall-overflow-car-park-pay-display/.

Full details of these proposals may be viewed at Shrewsbury Library, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury. Alternatively, you may request copies by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk; by writing to the Traffic Engineering team, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND; or by calling 0345 678 9006.

The council says if people wish to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals, they should send an email or letter by August 10.