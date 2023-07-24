Dragon Boat Festival dubbed 'oarsome' success

Premium
By Megan JonesShrewsburyPublished: Comments

An oarsome weekend of fun on the River Severn was the order of the day for a Shropshire hospice when it held its headline fundraising event of the summer.

Severn Hospice's Dragon Boat Festival
Severn Hospice's Dragon Boat Festival

Dozens of boats took to the waters between the Pengwern and Shrewsbury School boat clubs in Shrewsbury on Saturday and Sunday as part of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News