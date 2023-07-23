Sergeant Adam Humphreys

Sergeant Adam Humphreys of 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards (The Welsh Cavalry) was a Troop Sergeant during a United Nations peacekeeping tour of Mali.

Their mission involved conducting desert patrols in eastern Mali to protect civilians and deter terrorist armed groups who threatened peace. He has been mentioned in despatches for his actions.

The King during his first official visit to Wales

The citation reads: “Sgt Humphreys demonstrated exemplary gallantry in the face of the enemy on three separate occasions. His selfless courage, presence of mind and decisive acts in the face of enemy fire also saved the lives of two British soldiers.

“Sgt Humphreys’s judgment, composure and understanding of the wider context of his actions were peerless and in the finest traditions of the British Army. For his outstanding bravery in the face of enemy fire and for saving the lives of his comrades, Sgt Humphreys has been mentioned in despatches.”

The King presented Sgt Humphreys, from Shrewsbury, with his award on Thursday before a group photograph outside the Brigade’s headquarters building in Brecon, then going on to meet members of other Welsh units.

At the time of learning of his award in November 2022, Sgt Humphreys said: “I was really surprised, to be honest, and very proud. I was just doing my job and although I never expected this award, it is a great honour.”

His citation also describes how in another two separate incidents his actions resulted in the detention of armed men and the seizure of weapons.

Sgt Humphreys said: “My troop was out on patrol when we came across two armed men near a river. When they saw us they fled, so we searched the area to see if we could find them. I found one of them hidden in the water and detained him.”

The second incident was when Sergeant Humphreys was inspecting a new route. He came across two armed men on a motorbike who, on seeing him and the rest of his troop driving towards them, fled the scene on their motorbike.

The motorbike was no competition for the reconnaissance team and their Jackal.

The armed gunmen abandoned the motorbike and made a run for it, hiding in bushes.

Again, Sergeant Humphreys sought them out and detained them for questioning.

His citation states: “His courageous actions in the face of the enemy have demonstrated the resolve of the United Nations peacekeepers and strengthened the reputation of the British Army amongst her allies.”

Sgt Humphreys, who has previously served on tours of Afghanistan and Op Cabrit in Poland, added: “I really enjoyed my deployment and found it really fulfilling.

“Our core job is reconnaissance, and it was great to be able to put all our training and experience into practice.”