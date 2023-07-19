Rotary president hands over reins after 'great honour and privilege'

Margaret Thrower presenting a cheque for RABI to Kate Jones during her term as chairman of the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury.

Margaret Thrower concluded her presidential year at the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury and Charles Evason will now begin his term.

Mrs Thrower spoke of her pride as she handed over the reins, saying: "It has been a great honour and privilege to have served as the President of the oldest Rotary Club in the lovely and historic county town of Shrewsbury.

"Rotary fellowship is so important. I have tried to build on friendship at our weekly lunches when we often had excellent speakers and to maintain the autumn fellowship evening.

"It has been a very busy year which I have thoroughly enjoyed.

"A full year of fund raising – very close to my heart – starting in November with Polio plus. Distributing 4,000 purple crocus for planting in the area and the lunch at the Croft enabling us to send a donation of over £1400 to District which will be fund matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation USA.

"In March a very enjoyable lunch at the Albright Hussey raised £2,000 for RABI, which was greatly appreciated by Kate Jones when we presented the cheque.

"The Midland Air Ambulance also benefited by £2,000 raised from various raffles, a very successful Race Night and the Spring lunch at the Croft in April.

"Many other donations have been made starting with £1,400 to the food bank, £100 each to Cross Roads, Deaf Reach, Royal British Legion and the Imago Foundation. £300 went to the Barnabas Centre to provide materials for their students.to make wooden flower troughs.

"We have also supported the Toy Box Appeal, Pakistan Disaster Aid, Turkey Earthquake fund and Crucial Crew.

"It has been a fantastic year and I thank everyone for their support.