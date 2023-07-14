Single mum takes positive action after second breast cancer diagnosis

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 13/07/2023..Pics in Shrewsbury of Liberty Preston 9 and Mom: Lucy Preston. In support of her moms cancer treatment Liberty has organised an afternoon Tea and also a Pink ribbon event which will decorate the schools tree..

Lucy Preston, aged 48, from Copthorne Park in Shrewsbury luckily has the support of her "brilliant whirlwind" of a daughter, nine-year-old Liberty who has put her own feeling of helplessness aside to help to organise a pink ribbon memory tree at her school.

"This is my second primary breast cancer," said Lucy who is remaining positive and motivated about her news. "Liberty asked me if it was a world record for how many times you can get breast cancer!

"I finished my treatment for the first one in 2016-17 and have been having checks ever since. I went to my seventh year post diagnosis mammograph and it showed up on my other side."

Breast cancer is also in Lucy's family. Tragically her mother, Jane Preston, was killed by the disease at the age of 56.

Lucy, a lecturer at Harper Adams University, is now half way through a gruelling round of chemotherapy treatment and says it is tough being a mum to her little girl while undergoing "pretty brutal" treatment.

"We have had a conversation about what could happen, so she knows what to do and what will happen," said Lucy. "I have been incredibly open with her, we have a relationship that is built on honesty and trust.

"I will tailor the language that I use but I don't shy away from the truth. We have had a few episodes of tears and we are getting support. She knows what the worst case scenario is.

"But we have put that to one side and concentrating on mummy being on a curative route."

They have been supported by various people who have supported them with some difficult conversations and Lucy is grateful for that.

"I do not have family around me but people have been incredible," she said. "The Hamar Centre has supported us and we have had support from Macmillan."

She added that "Liberty is brilliant, she is a whirlwind and she is right behind fundraising and raising awareness."

Lucy is driven too by a desire to raise money for Breast Cancer Now because she wants scientific research to find a cure.

"My main hope is that by the time my daughter is 18-20 they will have been able to identify the gene responsible and be able to turn it off," she said.

The powerhouse mum and daughter team are organising various events, including a pink ribbon tree at St George's School.

"Liberty has arranged a charity event next week to raise money for Breast Cancer Now. She has hated feeling helpless so wanted to do something positive.

"A flyer and a pink label are being sent to all 360 people at St George’s," said Lucy.

"The idea is for people to write a name of a loved one who is going through breast cancer on a pink ribbon and tie it to a tree and donate £1 to the charity."

The tree should be up with ribbons in place at the school next Thursday.

"The figures show that one in seven women will get breast cancer in their lifetime," said Lucy who is urging women to be aware of the symptoms and to turn up for checks when called.

Around 55,000 new cases of breast cancer are found in women in the UK each year, compared to 370 new cases among men, according to Breast Cancer Now.

Every year around 11,500 women and 85 men die from breast cancer in the UK – that’s nearly 1,000 deaths each month, 31 each day or one every 45 minutes. Breast cancer is a leading cause of death in women under 50 in the UK.

"Women who are called for their checks should go for their mammogram," she said.

"Also if they have suspicions or see any changes in their breasts they should go to their GP.