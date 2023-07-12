MP asks new Environment Agency chief to support a more 'can-do' approach to relief road plans

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, has written to Philip Duffy after last week saw the latest in a long-running saga of delays for Shropshire Council's controversial relief road project.
An MP has raised "frustrating" demands from the Environment Agency over Shrewsbury's delayed North West Relief Road with its new chief executive.
