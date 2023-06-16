MBE an 'unexpected' reward for disabled riding school founder

Premium
By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A Shropshire woman who has dedicated her life to founding and running a riding school for disabled children says being mentioned in the King's Birthday Honours was "unexpected".

Jane Barker has been made an MBE for services to charity
Jane Barker has been made an MBE for services to charity

Jane Barker from Yeaton in Baschurch has been given made an MBE for services to charity and to people with disabilities for her work with the Perry Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Group.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Royal
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News