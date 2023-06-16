MBE an 'unexpected' reward for disabled riding school founder

Jane Barker from Yeaton in Baschurch has been given made an MBE for services to charity and to people with disabilities for her work with the Perry Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Group.
A Shropshire woman who has dedicated her life to founding and running a riding school for disabled children says being mentioned in the King's Birthday Honours was "unexpected".
