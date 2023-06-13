Firefighters battle barn blaze at Shropshire farm through the night

Firefighters in Shropshire today remain at the scene of a barn blaze at a farm that they have been battling through the night.

Shropshire firefighters battling the blaze. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Crews from Wem, Telford, Bridgnorth and Craven Arms rushed to the fire in Nobold, a hamlet near to Shrewsbury. All animals at the farm are safe, officials confirmed.

A spokesman said: "Barn fire, Nobold. Effective and safe firefighting actions have prevented spread to adjoining buildings. All animals safe. Working with farm on business continuity. Crews will be on scene throughout the night."

Lee Baker, of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: "Thanks to all the crews and Paul for their early hard work tonight. It’s been a long night but always enjoyable knowing we have done our best."

