Distinguished gents to hit the road on vintage bikes for men's charities

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride will see dapper chaps in their finest regalia taking to their vintage motorcycles and riding from Shrewsbury town centre to Sleap Airfield. It is a global event being held this Sunday, May 21, in towns and cities across the world.

Salopians riders will set off from St Chad's Church, riding through the town to the airfield,near Wem. They will gather at around 10am for 11am departure. Cash raised will go towards the Movember charity, which supports men with prostate cancer of mental health struggles.

Ken Stoll, who is involved in the Shrewsbury event, said: "It is in support of prostrate cancer so an important issue that can affect us all. The ride is open to around 40 riders who will be dapper in best suits, collar and ties and riding vintage motorcycles. I'll be riding my 1957 BSA Super Rocket on the day.

"We all appreciate times are tight but if anyone can help support in any way it will be gratefully received."

So far, the group has raised nearly £1,400. For more information on the Shrewsbury ride visit gentlemansride.com/rides/england/Shrewsbury