Shropshire's tasty treats takeover Westminster with mini food festival

Daniel Kawczynski MP with Wenlock Edge Farm’s Display.

The event, which took place in Parliament, was hosted by the Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski.

Those attending were able to showcase their tasty treats – ranging from cured meats and doughnuts to wines and beer.

Mr Kawczynski said he was delighted to have welcomed the businesses to the capital, and to be able to share their offerings with MPs from across the country.

He said: "As one of Shropshire’s Members of Parliament, I am enormously proud to have hosted a micro food festival in Parliament to showcase the fantastic range of food and drink products that come from Shropshire

"The county of Shropshire has so much to offer, and I am pleased that my colleagues in the House of Commons were able to experience a taste yesterday.

"I am grateful to all of the businesses that attended, and they did an amazing job at advertising our county."

Savoury food included cured meats from Wenlock Edge Farm, sauces from What a Pickle!, and caviar from Caviar & Cocktails.

Sweeter treats were on offer from Planet Doughnut, along with tasty biscuits from Cheese Nibbles.

Drinks firms Rowton Vineyard and Hobsons Brewery were also present to showcase their own offerings.

Ed Potter, Director of Cheese Nibbles, and also a Conservative Shropshire Councillor, said it had been a great opportunity to show what the county has to offer.

He said: "It was a brilliant event to shine a light on the fantastic food and drink producers we have in Shropshire.

"The opportunity to speak with MPs from the county and the rest of the UK about the successes and challenges facing the hospitality, food and drink sectors.