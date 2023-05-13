Protesters lobby minister and Conservative club over relief road plans

Campaigners from Better Transport Shrewsbury

Around 20 protesters from Better Transport Shrewsbury turned out on Friday evening to the Beaconsfield Club, to campaign for the scrapping of Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road project.

The campaigners present had a number of placards as the club hosted a visit from Rachel Maclean MP, Minister of State at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

They were calling for Shropshire Council to abandon the relief road scheme and spend money on improving the county's bus services instead.

The call comes after the council was unsuccessful in a £98m bid to transform local bus services.

Mike Streetly, from Better Transport Shrewsbury, said that while there the group had been approached by the police to ask what they were doing outside the club.