Series of overnight closures on A5 through Shrewsbury for 'drainage maintenance'

There will be a series of closures on the A5 through Shrewsbury in the coming weeks

National Highways says that the A5 will be shut at various points through Shrewsbury for 'drainage maintenance', from next week.

The work is due to take place at three locations along the route – between Emstrey Island and Felton Butler Roundabout.

National Highways said that all work would take place overnight, from Mondays to Fridays, from 9pm to 6am.

From Monday, May 15, to Friday, June 2, there will be a full closure of the A5 in both directions between Emstrey Island and Preston Island.

There will however be no closures in place on May 26 and May 29 due to the bank holiday.

Then from Thursday, June 1, to Friday, July 7, there will be a full closure of the A5 in both directions between Bayston Hill Roundabout and Edgebold Roundabout.

National Highways said that diversions for the phases will be clearly signed.

From Monday, July 3, to Thursday, August 3, work will move to the section between Churncote Roundabout and Felton Butler Roundabout and be carried out under temporary traffic lights.

National Highways said that for each phase access for frontages and emergency service vehicles will be maintained.