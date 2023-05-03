Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire engulfs tractor in blaze near Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A tractor has been destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury.

Baschurch Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Baschurch Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Fire crews from Baschurch and Shrewsbury were scrambled to Fitz, Bomere Heath along with an a operations officer at 3.26pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said officers from the Environment Agency and the police were also at the scene.

Crews donned four sets of breathing apparatus and used two hosereel jets and Environment Agency equipment to tackle the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said the tractor was "100 per cent involved in fire."

The fire service stop message was sent at 4.24pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for information.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News