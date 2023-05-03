Fire engulfs tractor in blaze near Shrewsbury

Baschurch Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Fire crews from Baschurch and Shrewsbury were scrambled to Fitz, Bomere Heath along with an a operations officer at 3.26pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said officers from the Environment Agency and the police were also at the scene.

Crews donned four sets of breathing apparatus and used two hosereel jets and Environment Agency equipment to tackle the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said the tractor was "100 per cent involved in fire."

The fire service stop message was sent at 4.24pm.