Government department eyes Shrewsbury town centre office

The Department of Work and Pensions wants to move into a building already occupied by Riverside Medical Practice and Lunts Pharmacy

The application, to Shropshire Council, is for the Tannery on Barker Street in Shrewsbury.

The proposal is for the ground floors – Unit 2 Block B and Unit 1 Block C.

Although the application does not state what the Department of Work and Pensions plans for the site, documents filed with the proposal show signage indicating it will be an assessment centre.

Plans submitted with the application show that the offices would include a waiting room, and four ‘consultation rooms’.

The building is already home to Riverside Medical Practice and Lunts Pharmacy.

A decision on the proposal will be taken by Shropshire Council at a later date.

Meanwhile, a Shrewsbury pub has applied for permission to put up new awnings and heaters.

The listed building consent application is for the House of Grain at Wyle Cop.

A number of new homes could be built in Doddington if planners agree. The proposal is for land to the northeast of the village hall.

The hybrid application includes plans for three open market houses, eight affordable homes, with two new road junctions and access roads, as well as a new access to the village hall – with the closure of the existing one.

The plan also requests outline planning permission for five self-build houses on land south and east of A4117, next to the village hall.

Official plans have also been resubmitted for a Travelodge in Shrewsbury centre.

The proposal, for the car park at Barker Street, requests permission for a mixed-use development including an 83-bed hotel.

The plans also include three retail units as well as associated car parking and landscaping.

More homes could be built in Oswestry if a proposal is successful.

The outline application requests permission for eight homes, as well as a new access.