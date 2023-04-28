Man stabbed and left seriously hurt after group attack in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for information after Shrewsbury stabbing

Three men and two women were arrested in connection with this incident and have been released on bail, but West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

The man, in his 30s, was stabbed in York Road in the north of the town on Tuesday at around 10.45pm.

He was attacked by a group of people and sustained a serious injury but was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “This incident has left a man with a serious injury, I would ask that anyone who has any information contact us.

“I would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch. Tackling violent crime is one of our top priorities and there is no place for this type of behaviour on our streets.”