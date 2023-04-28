Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man stabbed and left seriously hurt after group attack in Shrewsbury

By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A man is seriously injured in hospital after being stabbed in Shrewsbury.

Police are appealing for information after Shrewsbury stabbing
Police are appealing for information after Shrewsbury stabbing

Three men and two women were arrested in connection with this incident and have been released on bail, but West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

The man, in his 30s, was stabbed in York Road in the north of the town on Tuesday at around 10.45pm.

He was attacked by a group of people and sustained a serious injury but was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “This incident has left a man with a serious injury, I would ask that anyone who has any information contact us.

“I would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch. Tackling violent crime is one of our top priorities and there is no place for this type of behaviour on our streets.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact DC Geoff Anslow on 07870 160375 or email egoff.anslow@westmercia.police.uk

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News