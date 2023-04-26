Plans to turn Grade II listed former Shropshire hotel into family home approved

The Nesscliffe Hotel

The plans for Nesscliffe Hotel were lodged with Shropshire Council earlier this year, after the vacant Grade II listed building was sold.

The applicant said the hotel had struggled with a decline in trade since the construction of the Nesscliffe bypass in 2003 and was no longer viable as a business.

Under the scheme, no external changes will be made to the Georgian building, with only minor internal alterations proposed.

Floor plans show the hotel’s eight en-suite bedrooms across the first and second floors will be retained. The restaurant, bar and toilet areas downstairs will be remodelled into living spaces and a gym.

A report by planning officers says: “This application will result in the permanent loss of the existing hotel/restaurant, although it is noted that Nesscliffe Hotel is not the only hotel/restaurant facility within Nesscliffe as the The Old Three Pigeons is only located approximately 215 metres away.

“Although it is regrettable that a local community facility will be lost the existing hotel/ restaurant has suffered over the past few years resulting in its closure.

“The Old Three Pigeons also offers accommodation, a bar and serves food and provides several local job opportunities and community facility for the village.

“Nesscliffe also has a village hall which provides a venue for a range of events and is available for private hire and provides a focus for community activities.

“The loss of the existing hotel/ restaurant would not be significant to the quality of life for residents of Nesscliffe and therefore the loss of this facility although regrettable is acceptable.”

Concerns were raised by Nesscliffe Hills and District Bridleway Association about a bridleway running through the hotel grounds.

The association said a slope that had been dug away by a previous owner needed to be restored, and that a proposed hedge would restrict views for users exiting the bridleway at the main entrance to the hotel.

The report says: “Shropshire Council’s rights of way team have been consulted on the application and are working with the applicant to try and resolve the issues in relation to the existing bridleway to the satisfaction of all parties.”

It concludes: “The proposed change of use from commercial to residential space is considered to be an appropriate change for the type and location of building and there would not be any detrimental impact upon the amenities of the area.”