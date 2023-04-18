Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Celebrations of every kind to celebrate King's Coronation

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

From tree planting to tea parties, classical music to coracles and scenic walks to street closures, thousands of people will be getting together in villages and towns the length and breadth of Shropshire to celebration the King's Coronation.

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 21/09/2022..Pics for a Heather feature, with Ludlow Castle Manager: Gemma England..
SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 21/09/2022..Pics for a Heather feature, with Ludlow Castle Manager: Gemma England..

Both Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire Council have been notified of scores of events and received applications for road closures for the Bank Holiday, May 6-8.

Telford & Wrekin Council made Coronation Grants available for residents, organisations or groups to be involved in celebrations this year, to either create a lasting legacy or hold a celebration of HM King Charles III Coronation.

A spokesperson said there were nearly 60 applications and they came from 26 ward areas.

To date there have been just seven requests in the Telford and Wrekin borough for a road to be close with four granted and the others being processed.

Shropshire Council has however had 41 applications for road closures for street parties, all of which have been approved.

The majority of the road closures will be in Shrewsbury with many other areas of the county choosing parks and recreation grounds for their community events.

They range from celebrations in Cae Glas Park, Oswestry, to a village barbecue on the Glebelands in Bayton Hill and a picnic inside the grounds of Ludlow Castle.

The Powis Estates, owner of Ludlow Castle has granted the town the opportunity to celebrate the King’s Coronation with free entry into the Castle on May 7. The event is the town’s ‘Big Lunch’ – something that will be taking places in towns and cities all over the country on the Sunday of the bank holiday weekend.

Mayors in Shropshire will also be unveiling plaques, commissioned by the Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner and created at the British Ironwork Centre.

Within the Telford and Wrekin the residents of Lawley and Overdale are planning a Coronation Parade followed by a carnival.

In Stirchley there will be live classical music and a banquet as well as the unveiling of a portrait of King Charles.

An Ironbridge community project with the Coracle Trust will see an artist helping to create a number of orbs, culminating in a Flotilla of Crowns event and the display of the flying orbs at the Regatta later in the year.

Art will also be the theme in Ketley where local people can get involved in the creation of a Coronation piece of art along with a street party.

In several communities trees will be planted, with a community orchard being planted in Newport.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Bridgnorth
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News