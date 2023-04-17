Drivers warned of possible disruption as Bike4Life convoy set to travel through Shropshire

Last year's Bikes4Life annual ride out starting from Meole Brace.

The annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity takes place on Sunday and will see a huge convoy of motorcyclists travelling a 23-mile route through the county

Starting from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury at 11am, the ride out will travel along the A5, M54 and A41 to RAF Cosford - home to the Bike4Life Festival - arriving around 11.40am.

National Highways says there will be some traffic restrictions, starting shortly before 11am and for up to two hours, while the convoy passes through the county.

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 24/04/22.The Bikes4Life annual ride out starting from Meole Brace Park and Ride..Bikers make their way down the M54....

Motorists may be affected if using Meole Brace, A5 Dobbies, A5 Emstrey and A5 Preston Boats roundabouts. Also there will be slip road closures on the M54 at junctions 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3 and traffic restrictions on the A41 junction until the ride out clears.

National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird, said: “We are always happy to support the Bike4Life Ride Out which raises essential funds for this very valuable service. It is quite incredible to see the huge convoy of motorbikes on our roads but we appreciate it can cause some disruption for other road users for a short time.

“We would advise anyone due to travel through this area on Sunday to plan ahead and avoid the times of the ride out if possible. If that’s not possible, set off early and allow extra time for your journey.”

Additional National Highways traffic officers will be patrolling the route to help with any incidents and keep roads moving as smoothly as possible.

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 24/04/22.The Bikes4Life annual ride out starting from Meole Brace Park and Ride..Thousands of bikers gather for the event....

Taking place at RAF Cosford, the Bike4Life Festival includes live bands, food traders and entertainment. The event raises money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity which goes to the aid of, on average,of one motorcyclist every week.

Expected to attend Bike4Life this year are World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty MBE, former UK special forces soldier and SAS: Who Dares Wins star, Ollie Ollerton, GP rider and TV commentator Steve Parrish and influencer Ruby Rides.