Graham's ultra marathon charity challenge

Graham and Rotarian Fred McDonogh with Rob Burrow’s famous number 7 shirt.

And one of Graham Berry’s sponsors will be Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club whose members were inspired by a talk he was invited to give them.

Graham, 50, of Shrewsbury, will face his biggest running challenge yet when he tackles a two-day/150km ultra marathon from Wigan Warriors’ DW Stadium to Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium via the Leeds-Liverpool canal later this year.

The lifelong Wigan Warriors fan who was born and raised in Wigan was inspired by Rob Burrow, Leeds Rhinos no.7, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease at the age of 37.

“This young, fit man, 5ft 7ins, 11st, played 515 games in total for Leeds, England and Great Britain,” Graham told Rotarians.

“Rugby League is like a family – we stand together. Even as a Wigan fan I felt compelled to do something.”

He said he had also been inspired by another Leeds Rhinos Rugby League player Kevin Sinfield, one of Rob Burrow’s best friends, whose personal marathon efforts had already raised over £2.5m

Kevin had come up with the idea of an ultra marathon which is anything longer than a marathon.

Graham said: “My personal best is four hours and the longest so far is 93km (58 miles).

“I also took up the challenge of running 70 miles in a week which is a lot for any runner and I also run ultra marathons on a treadmill.”

He will set off for his ultra marathon on September 7 at 6am and arrive by 8pm on the September 8 in time for the Leeds v Wigan match kick off – which might be televised – and where Leeds plan to interview him on the pitch.

He said: “I shall have to find both grit and determination to get through the two days. With there being no cure for Motor Neurone Disease, treatment comes down to occupational therapy to enable sufferers and their families to receive support.”

Graham has been an Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) runner for about three years and has so far raised over £7,000 through running and other campaigns.

He said: “Not a lot of people know about the condition and not a lot is known about the causes. It is usually a pre-disposition of people in their 60s and 70s, but no-one really knows where it comes from.

“With there being no cure treatment comes down to occupational and speech therapy to enable sufferers to go on for longer. There’s no finishing line until there is a cure.”

He added: “Any organisations who kindly support me will get many mentions on social media and their name and logo on my race vest/ shirt. One of those will most certainly be rotary.”