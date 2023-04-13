BID has brought £2.5 million in investments

Councillor Dean Carroll

Shropshire Council's cabinet is expected to back a five-year business plan and renewal proposal next week, which outlines Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District)’s ambitions from 2024-2029.

The group, which is paid for by a levy on local businesses within the BID area, is proposing a third term of the initiative that is dedicated to delivering projects and services which improve the trading environment in Shrewsbury town centre.

If supported by Cabinet, the intention is that a ballot of all businesses that have to pay the levy will take place from Thursday June 8 to Thursday July 6, where businesses will be asked to vote for or against a third term of the BID.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, is urging businesses to back the third term.

He said: “Shrewsbury BID has been a key figure in the town centre for nearly a decade.

“In their second term alone, they have invested and attracted over £2.5 million into projects which promote and protect our strong high street, and local business offer, in Shrewsbury.

“They’ve tackled the turbulence and challenges posed during the pandemic, and have put together a strong business proposal for the next five years, which continues their work and service to members, but also focuses on growing Shrewsbury’s name on a national scale.”

Shrewsbury's BID is the second such scheme in Shropshire. Oswestry BID is also currently in its second year, while a feasibility study into conducting a similar scheme in Bridgnorth is currently underway.