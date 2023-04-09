Shrewsbury's popular regatta returns with competitors from across the country expected

SHREWS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 7/5/22 Shrewsbury Regatta, at Pengwern Boat Club, Shrewsbury..

For entrants will be in serious competition mode.

The regatta takes place on May 7 and 8, coinciding with the Coronation Bank Holiday and spectators have free entry to watch the racing.

It is one of the oldest events in the rowing calendar, having first been held in 1871. Races will take place on the River Severn in Shrewsbury between English Bridge and the boathouses opposite the Quarry.

The organisers expect around 1500 competitors to take part from rowing clubs all over the country. Races will take place roughly every three minutes on both days of the regatta and with supporters from the competing clubs cheering the crews on the atmosphere should be full of excitement.

Michael Ratcliff from the Pengwern Boat Club said: "There will be races for 8's, 4's and pairs as well as quad, double and single sculling boats. Competitors will include men, women, juniors and masters.

"Entry to the regatta for spectators will be free of charge and the public will be able to watch the racing from the river banks on both sides of the river. There will be a bar and barbecue as well as other refreshments for all the family.