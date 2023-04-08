Best foot forward for runners at Shrewsbury's first Easter Dash

Easter Dash in aid of Severn Hospice at The Quarry Park in Shrewsbury

The inaugural Shrewsbury Easter Dash, in The Quarry park on Saturday was launched by events group UKAC Group with the aim of raising money for the Severn Hospice.

The event saw 2.5K, 5K and 10K options on a completely flat, fast-paced route that was aimed for runners of all ages and abilities.

Organiser Peter Metcalfe, of UKAC Group, said the debut event was helped along by some "amazing" weather.

"It went really well. The weather was amazing. We had over 150 runners form all ages," he said.

"The youngest was three years old, who did the 2.5K, and we also had a lady in her late 70s.

"It was for fun day aimed as a family event, although there were a few runners who wanted to clock a time, but a lot of people had their dogs and children with them and for some of the runners it was their first ever fun run."