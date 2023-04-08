Notification Settings

Best foot forward for runners at Shrewsbury's first Easter Dash

By Richard WilliamsShrewsbury

More than 150 runners took part in the first Easter fun run in Shrewsbury.

Easter Dash in aid of Severn Hospice at The Quarry Park in Shrewsbury
Easter Dash in aid of Severn Hospice at The Quarry Park in Shrewsbury

The inaugural Shrewsbury Easter Dash, in The Quarry park on Saturday was launched by events group UKAC Group with the aim of raising money for the Severn Hospice.

The event saw 2.5K, 5K and 10K options on a completely flat, fast-paced route that was aimed for runners of all ages and abilities.

Easter Dash in aid of Severn Hospice at The Quarry Park in Shrewsbury
Easter Dash in aid of Severn Hospice at The Quarry Park in Shrewsbury
Runners of all ages were at the Easter dash in Shrewsbury

Organiser Peter Metcalfe, of UKAC Group, said the debut event was helped along by some "amazing" weather.

"It went really well. The weather was amazing. We had over 150 runners form all ages," he said.

"The youngest was three years old, who did the 2.5K, and we also had a lady in her late 70s.

A runner at the Easter Dash
Easter Dash in aid of Severn Hospice
A young runner at the Easter Dash in Shrewsbury

"It was for fun day aimed as a family event, although there were a few runners who wanted to clock a time, but a lot of people had their dogs and children with them and for some of the runners it was their first ever fun run."

He added that the events group was still totting up the sponsorship but was hoping the Easter Dash could become a regular event on the Shrewsbury calendar.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

