New bus shelter smashed in second serious vandalism incident in a week in Shrewsbury

The bus shelter in Monkmoor Road was vandalised

The glass was smashed on the shelter in Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, leaving shards strewn across the road and pavement on Tuesday morning.

It comes after giant Easter trail eggs were trashed in the town centre on Saturday night after being put out to give families something fun to do during the holidays.

Shrewsbury Town Council declined to comment on the situation.

The new bus shelter was one of 37 new ones to be installed in Shrewsbury early this year.

In January, Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of the town council, said: “Since 2019, we have been working through an ambitious capital programme to great effect with significant improvement to our parks, play, recreation areas, solar lighting and footpaths.

“At the same time, we have advanced our climate change commitments and will soon be opening a new highly cost-effective HQ in the town centre.