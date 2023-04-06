Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New bus shelter smashed in second serious vandalism incident in a week in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A brand new bus shelter has been smashed in an attack of vandalism.

The bus shelter in Monkmoor Road was vandalised
The bus shelter in Monkmoor Road was vandalised

The glass was smashed on the shelter in Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, leaving shards strewn across the road and pavement on Tuesday morning.

It comes after giant Easter trail eggs were trashed in the town centre on Saturday night after being put out to give families something fun to do during the holidays.

Shrewsbury Town Council declined to comment on the situation.

The new bus shelter was one of 37 new ones to be installed in Shrewsbury early this year.

In January, Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of the town council, said: “Since 2019, we have been working through an ambitious capital programme to great effect with significant improvement to our parks, play, recreation areas, solar lighting and footpaths.

“At the same time, we have advanced our climate change commitments and will soon be opening a new highly cost-effective HQ in the town centre.

“This excellent initiative will greatly improve the street scene throughout the town and, we trust, encourage residents to make greater use of bus services.”

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News