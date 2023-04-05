Rowan Parson-Jones, left, and Ossian Walton, both six, have made 'go slow' signs to stop speeding drivers in Longden

Concerned parents in the village of Longden, near Shrewsbury believe it is "a matter of time" before a serious accident takes place, and residents have been campaigning for better signage and other traffic calming measures for at least 18 months.

Now, children have taken matters into their own hands, creating colourful and vibrant roadside art to try and prompt motorists to slow down.

One mum, Jacinta Walton, said: "You see it when the big farm machinery comes past. The school entrance goes right out onto the main road and there's only a tiny footpath. There are no railings.

"We really need something to be done.

Children have made signs to slow traffic down in Longden

"At present there is absolutely no signage in Longden to alert motorists of a primary school in the village, despite the pedestrian entrance exiting directly onto the main road through the village.

"The local speed watch have identified that motorists regularly travel in excess of the 30mph limit through the village. The main road is also used by heavy farm machinery and large lorries.

"I have been in discussions with Shropshire Council, Highways and the local parish council for over a year and a half, and nothing has been improved or put in place.

"We have asked for signs to be installed to make motorists aware of the school, along with the installation of a railing to prevent children running/falling into the road and ultimately for the speed limit to be reduced to 20mph at least during school drop off and collection times.

"I have sent members at Shropshire Council numerous emails and never received a response. I cannot think of any other primary school in the county that has such a distinct lack of signage or road safety measures in place. I am hoping that by creating this art installation, the local council will finally take action before a child is involved in an accident with a motorist."

A Shropshire Council spokesman said the authority has approved the development of a programme for introducing 20mph speed restrictions outside state-funded maintained schools, where existing highway conditions suggest it would be appropriate to do so.

The spokesman added: "There is no single generic approach for the introduction of a mandatory 20mph speed restriction, and site-specific characteristics determine the level of intervention that may be required and the degree of benefit that may be achieved. In some circumstances this may be physical traffic calming to slow vehicle speeds, and in others, current conditions may suggest that a 20mph speed restriction is unnecessary and would deliver minimal benefits.

"Further to a site meeting with Shropshire Council’s area traffic engineer, Councillor Roger Evans and Longden Parish Council on October 21, 2022, to discuss concerns about the safety of school children/parents crossing/walking along the main Shrewsbury road through Longden village, we are currently considering the appropriateness of introducing a 20mph speed restriction through Longden, which includes the location of the school’s pedestrian access opposite the Tankerville Arms public house.

"This will include a review of up-to-date data on traffic speeds and flows for which traffic surveys have been commissioned and are currently being carried out.