Plans lodged for another 'intrusive' 5G mast in Shrewsbury the height of nearly four double-decker buses

Residents in Underdale demanded the mast be taken down. Now an application for one in Sutton Farm has been lodged

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd want to put a 17m mast up on the corner of Tilstock Crescent and Rowley Court in Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury - next to local shops, opposite the Charles Darwin pub and close to an adult supported living centre.

It comes after protests when a similar mast was installed in Underdale, leaving residents demanding the "monstrosity" be taken down.

Several objections have been lodged again the Sutton Farm mast already, with people suggesting the structure would be "intrusive", and that there had been a lack of public consultation.

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall, who represents Sutton Farm, said: "At 17m high this structure will be more than three times the height of lampposts in the area and as such will change this residential estate in a negative manner. Residents will lose amenity.

"Although the pre-application and application states this site was chosen by the contractor because it is not close to residential homes this is wrong. There are homes directly above the butcher and other shops, and close by in Rowley Court and Tilstock Crescent.

"The suggested location would make this structure as visible and intrusive as it is possible to be.

"There are alternative locations in the vicinity that do not appear to have been considered that are further from homes.

"There does not appear to have been any direct consultation with the residents who would be impacted by the plan. No planning application notices have been posted."

Michael Dineen, from Shrewsbury Civic Society, said: "These tall poles are spreading in the town and are understandably being met with suspicion. They admittedly fulfil the planning rule to be less than 20m high, however, 5G have a shorter range than 4G (does this mean there will be more of them?) and take a lot of ground space with the support cabinets.

"In this instance it is felt that the pole and cabinets are too close to the dwellings. Further, the collection of cabinets gives the impression of visual 'clutter'. There may well be functional reasons for separate cabinets but could they not be screened with discrete fencing or landscaping? There is also some doubt as to whether proper local notice has been served."

Councillor Tony Parsons, who also represents the area, said: "Whilst. I recognise the applicant has reviewed a number of sites for the installation of this mast, this is not a suitable site. It will be close to the shopping parade as well as to numerous dwellings above the shops, on Tilstock Crescent, Rowley Court and Sutton Road.

"It is obtrusive by its height, well above the level of lampposts.

"In my view a better site would be along the disused rail line currently used as a cycle/walking path where it could, to a degree, be shielded by trees and vegetation."

Helen Ball, clerk from Shrewsbury Town Council, said: "The Town Council object to this application on the basis that there has been no public consultation or notices erected to advise residents of the installation. The addition of these masts would impact visual amenity and the close proximity to residential/business properties raised considerable concerns. Alternative locations away from properties should be considered."

Patricia Moxon said: "We object to this 5G pole. It is too close to residential properties. It will affect the outlook from our living room as it will be constantly visible and will also affect the property prices of the flats and houses located around it"