Easter bunny trail and storytelling among egg-citing activities at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings has a busy programme this Easter, which will to shine a light on the wildlife and flowers that make their home around the site.

Working in partnership with local social enterprise Lovelyland, the attraction is hosting a range of activities including the bunny trail, bug house building, seed ball making, wildflower mural making, seed planting and nature printing. Local storyteller, Jake Evans, will also be on site to entertain and inspire.

Activities are all free except for the bunny trail which costs £1 per child. Activity sessions are aimed at children aged between six and twelve. There will also be an under- five’s area set up for little ones to play and explore soft toys between April 3 and 5.

Activities take place in the Dye House. The bunny trail starts and finishes at The Mill ticket desk.

As well as the free programme of arts and crafts activities, there is also the opportunity to visit new exhibition, The Mill, which uncovers the fascinating history of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Tickets for adults are £7.50, with free entry for children during the Easter holidays.

Simon Cranmer, head of visitor experience at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Lovelyland to celebrate nature this Easter. The site is rich in habitats and is home to bats, swifts, butterflies and mini beasts.”

“We’re encouraging everyone to come and visit Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings this spring and find out for themselves how special it is. The exciting programme of events over the school holiday is a fantastic opportunity to have fun and learn more about the history and ecology of this amazing site.”