'Police-led incident' near Shrewsbury closes A5 between roundabouts

By David StubbingsShrewsburyPublished:

A major road in Shropshire is shut this evening due to a 'police-led incident'.

The A5 where it meets the A458 Welshpool Road near Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police and National Highways have both confirmed that the A5 near Shrewsbury has been closed between the roundabouts for the A458, Welshpool Road, and B4386 for Montgomery.

Neither have released further details of the incident.

National Highways has issued a diversion route.

Those travelling south should follow the solid circle diversion symbols on road signs. The diversion route is:

  • Exit the A5 eastbound at the A458 Churncote roundabout and take the 1st exit.

  • Continue on the A458 eastbound until the roundabout with Clayton Way/Summerby Drive and take the 2nd exit.

  • Continue on the A458 and merge with the B4380 eastbound.

  • Continue on the B4380 until the roundabout with the B4386 and take the 2nd exit.

  • Continue on the B4380 until the roundabout with the A488 and take the 3rd exit.

  • At the A5 Edgebold roundabout, take the A5 eastbound link road (1st exit) to re-join the A5 eastbound.

Meanwhile those heading north should follow the solid triangle symbols, which will take them on the following route:

  • Exit the A5 westbound at Woodcote roundabout and take the 4th exit.

  • Continue on the A5 until Edgebold roundabout with the A488 and take the 1st exit.

  • Continue on the A488 until the roundabout with the B4380 ad take the 1st exit.

  • Continue on the B4380 until the roundabout with the B4386 and take the 2nd exit.

  • Continue on the B4380 until you merge with the A458.

  • Continue on the A458 until the roundabout with Clayton Way/Summerby Drive and take the 2nd exit.

  • At the A5 Churncote roundabout and take the 3rd exit to re-join the A5 westbound.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

