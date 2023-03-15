Time running out to vote for favourite Shrewsbury market trader

Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts

The Shrewsbury Mayor's Awards take place at Theatre Severn on April 18, and the deadline for votes is March 23.

One of the categories is Market Hall Trader of the Year, which will give one stall-holder the chance for more recognition after the Shrewsbury Market Hall won the Nation's Favourite Market award for 2023.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts, said: “It was a great boost to learn that the market hall was voted as Britain’s Favourite Market in January, and so we know that people love the diverse range of businesses there and the personal service offered to the public.

“We now need as many people as possible to cast their vote for their favourite market hall trader before voting closes on March 23.”

Mike Cox, outdoor and recreation manager for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “We are delighted that so many people love the market hall and it’s a popular place to shop in Shrewsbury. We know that everyone has their favourite traders, so if you would like to see them in the running for an award, make sure that you vote before the closing date of March 23.”

Since the inception of the award for Market Trader of the Year in 2014, previous winners have been The Market Buffet in both 2014 and 2017, Amess Brothers fruit & vegetable stall in 2015, Café Aleoli in 2016 and 2018, The Card Stall in 2019, Ewe and Ply in 2020 with The House of Yum carrying off the trophy in 2022.

Nomination forms are available in the market and completed forms should be deposited in the ballot box provided.