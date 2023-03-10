Alcohol licence revoked after man assaulted customer on premises

The decision was taken by Shropshire Council's licensing committee

A licence review hearing was also told of another incident in which the man had punched another customer in the face, though this did not result in a conviction.

The hearing was held behind closed doors in January and the decision notice, which has now been published, does not identify the licence holder or his premises.

It says the man pleaded guilty to common assault and battery at Cannock Magistrates’ Court last August.

He also pleaded guilty to two offences under the Licensing Act 2003, namely that he had failed to retain CCTV footage for 31 days and failed to keep a correct record of door supervisors.

He then failed to notify Shropshire Council of his convictions, in breach of the terms of his licence.

The report says: “The licensing authority takes the offences for which you pleaded guilty and were convicted of very seriously.

“You have been convicted of an offence involving violence. The offence took place in the premises under which you had control.

“There is evidence of a further incident at the premises under which you had control, where you punched a customer in the face. It is noted however, that you were not prosecuted for this offence.

“Your pre-sentence report states that you should be assessed as posing a medium risk of harm to the general public and that the risk is one of reckless and violent behaviour when under the influence of excess alcohol, but that you are a low risk of re-offending.

“You failed to notify the licensing authority of your convictions.

“You were made aware, when you received your personal licence, that it is your responsibility to notify the licensing authority if you are convicted of a relevant offence.

“These are very serious offences for someone holding a personal licence and acting as the designated premises supervisor in a licensed premises.”