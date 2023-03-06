Shrewsbury town centre venue plans outside table change

15-16 Mardol

The Mad Hatter (Shrewsbury) Ltd has made an application for a variation to a premises licence/club premises certificate held at 15-16 Mardol.

The business wants to amend the licence to include the sales and serving of drinks outside and hence the removal of the need to clear the area of all furniture.

It also wants an increase in the serviceable area.

Any persons wishing to make comments must do so in writing to the Licensing Team, Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury.

The council’s planning department has also received an application for a licensed premises.

A planning application has been received for the change of use of public house/hotel into dwelling at Baron of Bucknell. The application includes the demolition of buildings connected to Turkey Hall and erection of domestic garages for the existing dwelling affecting a Grade II Listed Building.

There is also an outline listed building application for a residential dwelling in connection with the adjoining garden rooms north Of The Baron Bucknell.

Also in the south of the county there has been an application for the conversion of holiday let to a dwelling including demolition of flat roofed extension and associated works and erection of a dwelling at Boars Head Hotel Church Street Bishops Castle.

An application has been received for the change of use from holiday let to residential dwelling at Lake House Cottages Clun Craven Arms.

Other planning applications include the change of use of former equestrian centre, to include conversion of existing stable building to workshop, re-surfacing existing manege to outdoor vehicle store and erection of new building, to support the re-location of an existing established tractor repair enterprise at Moorehouse Farm, Craig-llwyn Trefonen Oswestry.

Another sporting application is the construction of a tennis court with boundary fencing at Old Hall Farm, Breaden Heath, Whitchurch.

In Shrewsbury town centre planning application include the conversion and extension of existing two storeywarehouse building to provide four storey dwelling and associated works at: 39 - 40 Castle Street.