Overnight closures to major county route while roadworks take place

Roadworks will be taking place on the A49 from next week

National Highways said the work will be taking place on the A49 between Bromfield and Onibury, and Dorrington and Bayston Hill.

A spokesman said that once complete, it would provide road users with a "safer, smoother surface".

The work, and the closures, are set to take place in two phases.

The first, between Bromfield and Onibury will take place from Thursday, March 2, to Friday, March 10, before moving on to the section between Dorrington and Bayston Hill from Monday, March 13, to Tuesday, March 21.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "To complete the work safely, the A49 will be closed in both directions at these locations on the relevant dates from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

"Access to properties will be maintained however this may be subject to delays while workers make the site safe. Access for emergency vehicles will also be maintained.

"When the A49 is closed between Bromfield and Onibury, traffic will be diverted north on the A49 from Onibury to Bayston Hill and along the A5, A458, A442 and A456 to rejoin the A49 at Woofferton, or vice versa.

"During the Dorrington to Bayston Hill work, traffic will be diverted from Bayston Hill along the A5 and A458 to Morville to pick up the B4368 before rejoining the A49 at Craven Arms, or vice versa.