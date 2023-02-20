Notification Settings

Plans for 20m mobile phone masts in Shrewsbury to be discussed by councillors

By David Tooley
Shrewsbury
Published: 2023-02-20

A mobile phone company is planning to build 20m masts in residential areas of Shrewsbury to improve coverage.

Tilstock Crescent, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google
Clarke Telecom Ltd acting on behalf of the mobile telecommunications operator CK Hutchison Networks (UK) is proposing to install 20m (65ft) tall base stations to provide the latest 3G, 4G and new 5G technologies to the Sundorne area.

The company has approached Shrewsbury Town Council for its comments on plans for a grass verge in Meadow Farm Drive, outside a fish and chip shop in Sutton Farm.

Meadow Farm Drive. Picture: Google

In Meadow Farm Drive the company says the "proposed height of up to 20m is essential in order to ensure the latest 4G and new 5G technologies are provided in the Sundorne area. In Sutton Hill the plan is to improve coverage in the Bayston Hill area.

"These latest technologies operate at higher frequency bands than older technologies such as 2G and 3G. The higher the frequency band the greater the radio signal is naturally weakened."

The proposals are set to be discussed at a meeting of Shrewsbury Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday evening.

For details of the meeting and the planning issues visit: shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/meetings/planning-committee-30/.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

